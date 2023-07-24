Ziegler (elbow) recently suffered a torn right quadriceps tendon and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The 20-year-old right-hander has already been residing on Single-A St. Lucie's 60-day injured list all season after he underwent surgery in March to resume bone spurs in his right elbow. He presumably suffered the quad tear while rehabbing and won't be on track to return to the mound for the second half of the season, as had previously been expected. The loss year of development time is frustrating for Ziegler, a 2021 second-round pick who turned in a 4.44 ERA and 70:35 K:BB in 46.2 innings with St. Lucie during the 2022 season.