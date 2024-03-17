Ziegler (quadricep) struck out two over a perfect seventh inning to earn the save Friday in the Mets' 4-2 win over the Nationals in a Spring Breakout game.

In a game featuring exclusively prospects from the Nationals' and Mets' farm systems, Ziegler was one of the more impressive performers. The 21-year-old closed the 2023 season on Single-A St. Lucie's 60-day injured list after suffering a torn right quadricep tendon while completing his rehab from the surgery he underwent last spring to remove bone spurs from his elbow. He previously missed time with biceps tendinitis in 2022, limiting Ziegler to just 17 total starts over his first two seasons in the professional ranks. He appears fully healthy heading into the 2024 campaign, however, as he displayed a sharp fastball that hit 97 miles per hour Friday and also had his looping curveball working effectively, per Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record.