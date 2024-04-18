Ziegler is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the near future, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports. High-A Brooklyn placed him on its full-season injured list Wednesday.

Ziegler has had terrible luck on the injury front the since the Mets selected him in the second round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He's flashed plenty of promise when on the mound, including this season, when he had a 13:2 K:BB over six hitless innings with Brooklyn. However, the 21-year-old is now looking at a second straight lost season after elbow and quadricep injuries limited him to just one start in 2023.