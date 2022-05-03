Peterson was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Manager Buck Showalter previously relayed Monday that Peterson would be summoned from the minors to make a start during the doubleheader, though the skipper didn't specify whether the southpaw would get the ball in Game 1 or Game 2. Peterson will ultimately oppose Charlie Morton in the afternoon affair, while Carlos Carrasco takes the hill for the Mets in the nightcap. Before being demoted to Syracuse on April 23, Peterson made three appearances (two starts) for the Mets, working 14 innings while giving up one earned run on nine hits and five walks.