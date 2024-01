Peterson (hip) signed a one-year, $2.15 million contract with the Mets on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Peterson underwent hip surgery in November and is expected to miss roughly the first two months of the season. Despite his procedure and 5.03 ERA from a season ago, Peterson will receive a $1.4 million raise. Given the offseason additions of Sean Manaea and Adrian Houser, Peterson's rotation spot is far from guaranteed once he's able to return.