Peterson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Peterson continues to rack up impressive strikeout totals, logging 37 in his last five starts (26.2 innings). However, he'd wind up with a no-decision Thursday, allowing a pair of runs in the first inning and another two in the third, as the left-hander remains winless since July 27. Overall, Peterson is 3-8 with a 5.37 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 120:46 K:BB across 104 innings this season. He'll likely make one more start this season, currently scheduled for next week against Miami.