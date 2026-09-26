Peterson didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The Cubs ended up getting swept in the twin bill, but it wasn't from a lack of effort on Peterson's part. The southpaw tossed 57 of 91 pitches for strikes, and he heads into the postseason with significant momentum -- since the All-Star break, Peterson's delivered a 2.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 67:28 K:BB in 66 innings while going 5-1.