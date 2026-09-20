Peterson (9-8) earned the win Sunday over the Reds, allowing a run on three hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out seven.

Peterson's now turned in back-to-back quality starts while holding opponents to just three runs across 16.1 innings in his last three outings. The 31-year-old left-hander now sports a 4.96 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 131:63 K:BB across 143.1 innings between the Cubs and Mets this year. Peterson will likely make on more regular-season start, currently slated to come next weekend in Boston.