Peterson allowed one run on six hits across 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Brewers. He walked three and struck out four.

Peterson did well in limiting a talented Milwaukee lineup to just one run, but he certainly dealt with plenty of baserunners, which explains why he was pulled after 4.1 innings and 83 pitches. It was still a bounceback effort for the lefty, who was tagged for six runs in just 3.2 innings his last time out against these same Brewers. Peterson will now carry a 5.28 ERA into his next scheduled start Monday against Atlanta, which projects as a very tough matchup for the starter and one that might best be avoided for fantasy purposes.