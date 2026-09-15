Peterson (8-8) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six-plus innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Monday.

Peterson picked up his first quality start since Aug. 22 with this performance. He's struggled to provide length at times covering 25 innings over his last five appearances while giving up 12 runs in that span. For the season, the veteran southpaw has a 5.11 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 124:62 K:BB through 137.1 innings over 30 games (21 starts) between the Cubs and the Mets. He's lined up for a road start in Cincinnati this weekend.