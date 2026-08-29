Peterson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw left the mound after 88 pitches (54 strikes) with the Cubs holding a 3-2 lead, but Trent Thornton immediately coughed it up in the top of the sixth once Peterson was out of the game. Peterson has given up more than two earned runs just once in his last nine outings, posting a 2.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB over 46 innings during that span. He's set to make his next start at home next week against the Brewers.