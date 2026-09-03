Peterson (7-8) took the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw never quite got going Wednesday, surrendering a pair of runs in the opening frame. It marked just the third time Peterson conceded more than two runs in a Cubs uniform as well. The Cubs plan to bring Edward Cabrera (blister) back as a reliever eventually, positioning Peterson for a rotation spot the rest of the way. He'll carry a 4.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 50:26 K:BB over 59 innings with Chicago into a road rematch with Milwaukee.