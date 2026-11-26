Peterson signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Rockies on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Peterson got off to a poor start with the Mets in 2026, but a change of scenery put him back on track as he posted a 3.70 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 80.1 innings with the Cubs. His latest move will require him to pitch his home games at Coors Field, but the left-hander has excelled at inducing groundballs throughout his career, which should help keep him out of trouble in a hitter-friendly environment.