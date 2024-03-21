Peterson (hip) began throwing bullpen sessions in March and is hopeful to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible May 27, MLB.com reports.

After undergoing surgery Nov. 6 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, Peterson was projected to require 6-to-7 months of recovery time, so the Mets felt comfortable stashing him on the 60-day IL to begin the season to clear up a 40-man roster spot for another player. Peterson won't be ready to pitch in games at any point this spring, but he seems to be making steady progress in his recovery from hip surgery. Now that he's reached the point in his rehab where he's throwing bullpen sessions, Peterson could soon face hitters in live batting practice sessions and simulated games. After that, Peterson would then likely be sent out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment as he looks to build back up to a starter's workload.