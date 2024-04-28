Peterson (hip) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A St. Lucie, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson will likely be in store for a light workload as he begins his rehab assignment and makes his first appearance in affiliated ball Sept. 28, 2023. The southpaw, who underwent left hip surgery over the offseason, is on the Mets' 60-day injured list and is expected to be built up slowly over the next month before he's eligible for activation beginning May 27. Peterson's performance during the rehab assignment as well as the state of New York's rotation by late May will likely determine whether he takes back a starting spot upon his return or is eased back into the mix as a multi-inning reliever.