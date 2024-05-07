Peterson (hip) struck out four and allowed one hit and no walks Friday for Single-A St. Lucie in the second start of his rehab assignment.

Peterson has now permitted just one baserunner while striking out nine over his first two rehab starts with St. Lucie and could be ready for a stiffer test with a higher-level affiliate. He built up to 41 pitches (23 strikes) on Friday and will likely need to bring his count up to around 75 before the Mets feel comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. After opening the season on the shelf while he continued his recovery from left hip surgery, Peterson won't be eligible for activation until late May.