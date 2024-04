Manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Peterson (hip) is roughly one week away from beginning a rehab assignment, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Peterson has been sidelined all season after undergoing hip surgery in November. He will need to spend a significant amount of time in the minors as he builds up to a starter's workload, but he will have plenty of room to do so, as he is not eligible to return from the IL until May 27.