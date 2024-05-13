Peterson (hip) will make his next rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday or Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old southpaw has made three rehab starts for Single-A St. Lucie, posting a dazzling 16:1 K:BB over 8.2 scoreless innings, and he appears ready for tougher competition as he completes his recovery from offseason hip surgery. Peterson is eligible to come off the injured list May 27, but the Mets rotation is crowded at the moment with prospect Christian Scott now in the majors and Tylor Megill (shoulder) poised to be activated from the 15-day injured list this week. Peterson has a minor-league option remaining, so he may get sent to Triple-A Syracuse once he's activated.