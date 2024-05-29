The Mets reinstated Peterson (hip) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Dodgers at Citi Field.

The Mets moved Adrian Houser to the bullpen over the weekend to make room in the rotation for Peterson, who will be making his 2024 debut for the big club after spending the first two months of the season on IL while he completed his recovery from Nov. 6 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Peterson exhibited few signs of rust during his lengthy rehab assignment, as he racked up 35 strikeouts against three walks while pitching to a 1.14 ERA over 23.2 innings across his six outings with Triple-A Syracuse, Double-A Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie. Despite his success during the rehab assignment, fantasy managers may want to tread carefully with Peterson in his first start with the Mets since he'll be facing off against a Dodgers lineup that ranks second in baseball with a .333 wOBA.