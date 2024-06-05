Peterson (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 6-3 victory over the Nationals. He struck out two.

The southpaw wasn't dominant, but he threw an efficient 81 pitches (52 strikes) as he recorded his first big-league win since July 27 of last year, which coincidentally was also against Washington. Peterson has made a good case so far for sticking in the Mets' rotation, allowing four earned runs in 11.2 innings over his first two starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Marlins.