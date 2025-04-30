Peterson (2-1) got the win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out two over five innings. He did not walk a batter.

Peterson got through four scoreless before the Diamondbacks finally pushed across a run with two singles and a double in the fifth. He did not come back out for the sixth despite being at 85 pitches and the Mets holding an 8-1 lead, as he hasn't reached six innings in each of his last three starts. Peterson's had two outings with nine strikeouts already this season but has combined to punch out only four in his last two starts. On a positive note, he has one walk over his last four starts and hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start thus far. He'll aim to beat the Diamondbacks twice in a week when the Mets travel to face them Monday.