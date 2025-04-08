Peterson (illness) is listed as the Mets' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged after Peterson's latest start Sunday against Toronto that the southpaw was dealing with some nauseousness, but Peterson never appeared to be at any major risk of missing his next turn through the rotation. Despite being less than 100 percent and issuing five walks while taking a no-decision against Toronto, Peterson limited the Blue Jays to one run over 4.2 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.53 in the process.