Peterson (2-2) took the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings.

The Mets got on the board first, but Peterson allowed two runs in the fourth inning and a two-run home run to Lourdes Gurriel in the sixth. While Peterson was able to complete six innings for the third time this season, the four runs allowed were a season high. He also yielded a homer for the first time since his season debut March 31 versus the Marlins. The southpaw has a 3.52 ERA across 38.1 innings, and he's added a 1.38 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB. He is tentatively projected to make his next start in a favorable matchup at home versus the Pirates.