The Mets have officially announced Peterson (hip) as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his left hip this offseason and opened the season on the 60-day injured list, but he'll make his long awaited return on the mound against Los Angeles. The southpaw recorded a 5.03 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 128:50 K:BB across 27 appearances (21 starts) last season with the Mets.