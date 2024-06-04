Peterson is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

With a pair of off days Thursday and Friday ahead of their two-game series versus the Phillies in London this weekend, the Mets opted to condense their rotation from six to five men. Peterson ended up making the cut, as the Mets instead optioned rookie Christian Scott to Triple-A Syracuse last weekend. After returning from the 60-day injured list last week, Peterson drew a tough matchup in the Dodgers for his 2024 Mets debut, but he held his own against one of baseball's best offenses, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings. He'll get a more favorable draw Tuesday, facing off against a Nationals offense that ranks 27th in the majors with an 81 wRC+ versus left-handed pitching for the season.