Peterson came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 10-3 loss to the Dodgers, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Making his season debut after recovering from offseason hip surgery, Peterson tossed 86 pitches (57 strikes) in a solid performance and left the mound with the score tied 3-3. The Mets are running with a six-man rotation at least until their trip to London in early June to face the Phillies, so the southpaw should get another start early next week, on the road against the Nationals. Whether Peterson remains in the rotation after that is unclear.