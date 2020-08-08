Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.
Getting the start at first base while Pete Alonso got a bit of a breather as the DH, Smith took Humberto Mejia deep in the second inning, but it was the only run the Mets could muster against the 23-year-old in his big-league debut. Smith has started five of the last six games in the wake of Yoenis Cespedes' decision to opt out of the rest of the campaign, and on the season he's slashing .227/.345/.545 with two homers and eight RBI.