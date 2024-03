The Rays signed Smith to a minor-league contract Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Smith opted out of his minor-league contract with the Cubs on March 22 after being told he would not make the team's Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old will add a left-handed bat for the Rays and will start his stint in the minors. Smith slashed .254/.326/.692 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI over 586 plate appearances with the Nationals in 2023.