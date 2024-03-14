Smith disclosed this week in an interview with Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic that he's dealt with some form of right wrist or hand pain since reaching the majors in 2017.

Smith suffered a displaced fracture of his hamate bone in a Jan. 5 workout and underwent surgery Jan. 20 to remove the bone. The first baseman was diagnosed with tendinitis in the wrist years ago but suspects he might have been dealing with a small fracture all along that just worsened in January. Smith is in Cubs camp as a non-roster invitee and is competing for one of the final bench spots.