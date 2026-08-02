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Braves' Dominic Smith: Taking seat against righty

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Smith started in Atlanta's last two matchups versus right-handed pitching and went 2-for-6 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and three runs between those contests, but he'll retreat to the bench Sunday while the Nationals send righty Cade Cavalli to the hill. The 31-year-old looks like he'll have to settle for more of a part-time role at designated hitter versus righties while Mike Yastrzemski and Ronald Acuna both see more time at that spot following their recent returns from the injured list.

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