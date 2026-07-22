Braves' Dominic Smith: Losing out on playing time

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Smith will retreat to the bench for the third game in a row, with his latter two absences coming while the Padres have sent right-handed starting pitchers to the hill. The 31-year-old has held down a strong-side platoon role for much of the season, but he's been squeezed out of the starting nine in the wake of Mike Yastrzemski's return from the injured list. The downturn in playing time comes while Smith has provided a poor .468 OPS over 13 games since the start of July.