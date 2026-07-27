Braves' Dominic Smith: Could lose playing time vs. RHPs

Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

The left-handed-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench while the Mets send a lefty starter (Zac Thornton) to the bump Monday, but Smith will likely be headed for a reduction in playing time against right-handed pitching, too. With Atlanta welcoming Ronald Acuna (hamstring) back from the injured list Monday, Mike Yastrzemski could end up seeing most of his playing time at designated hitter, which would leave Smith as an odd man out of the lineup. Smith has been serviceable against righties with a 103 wRC+ on the season, but he's produced an underwhelming overall batting line of .220/.316/.300 over 18 games in July.