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Braves' Dominic Smith: Three hits against O's

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Orioles.

The veteran slugger gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead with RBI singles in the second and fourth innings in an eventual 11-inning victory. It was Smith's first multi-hit performance since June 19, and over 57 plate appearances in July he's managed just a .220/.316/.300 slash line with one homer and nine RBI. Ronald Acuna's return from the IL on Monday will crowd Atlanta's playing time picture even further, and Smith seems likely to lose at-bats against right-handed pitching to Mike Yastrzemski, who is set to get more action at DH rather than in a corner outfield spot.

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