Smith is expected to see his first game action of the spring Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Smith joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal in mid-February to provide veteran depth. He's got plenty of competition at first base, with Michael Busch, Matt Mervis, Cody Bellinger, Garrett Cooper and Patrick Wisdom all on the roster. As a result, Smith seems unlikely to come close to the 527 at-bats he received last year in Washington, though he could force himself into a larger role with a strong spring.