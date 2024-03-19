Smith seems likely to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, and he now has less competition with Matt Mervis getting optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Smith would give Chicago a left-handed power bat off the bench as well as a veteran option should Michael Busch falter at first base. It may not be a fantasy-friendly role right away, but Smith could have more value down the road if his playing time increases. The 28-year-old hit 12 home runs across 153 games with Washington last season to go along with a .254 batting average.