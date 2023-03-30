The Mets placed Hernandez (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Hernandez appears likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, but because he's reportedly resumed playing catch since being diagnosed with the right shoulder strain, the 27-year-old could be ready to pitch in games by late April or early May. Though the Mets had initially earmarked Hernandez for a spot in the Triple-A Syracuse rotation, he could end up getting a look in Queens sooner than anticipated with two big-league starters -- Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Jose Quintana (rib) -- already joining him on the shelf to begin the season.