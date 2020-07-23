Ramirez won't be included on the Mets' Opening Day roster but is expected to be a member of the three-man taxi squad, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez had a strong showing in summer camp as a non-roster invitee, but it wasn't enough for the team to warrant adding him to the 40-man roster. Still, as a member of the taxi squad the 30-year-old likely will be the first pitcher in line to join the team once there's a roster opening.