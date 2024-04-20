Alvarez is getting an MRI on his left thumb after leaving Friday's game against the Dodgers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. "I'm pretty concerned. I'm not going to lie," manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Alvarez injured his thumb in the second inning as he planted his left hand into the ground, after stumbling on his turn to second base. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com notes that Alvarez's left thumb "has taken a beating lately," and it sounds like Mendoza is resigned to being without his starting backstop for a stretch given how much pain Alvarez was in. Omar Narvaez is the only other catcher currently on the Mets' 40-man roster.