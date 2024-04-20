Alvarez was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to a left thumb injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez stumbled while rounding first base during the top of the second inning and appeared to jam his left thumb while trying to regain his footing. He remained in the game to run the bases and eventually came around to score, but he was replaced behind the dish by Omar Narvaez once the Mets' defense took the field. The 22-year-old backstop will presumably undergo imaging, and the team should offer an update on his status in the near future.