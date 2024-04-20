The Mets placed Alvarez (thumb) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers after he stumbled on his turn to second base and appeared to jam his left thumb. He received an MRI following Friday's contest, and while Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admitted via Tim Healey of Newsday that he was "pretty concerned," Alvarez has managed to escape with a sprained left thumb, rather than a break or ligament tear. With Alvarez on the shelf, the Mets selected Tomas Nido from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the backup to Omar Narvaez. To make room for Nido on the 40-man roster, New York designated Kolton Ingram for assignment Saturday.