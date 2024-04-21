Alvarez said Tuesday that he'll get surgery for the torn UCL in his left thumb Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Alvarez noted that he expects to be be out for six-to-eight weeks, which would leave him sidelined until June. Alvarez sustained the thumb injury during Friday's game against the Dodgers after stumbling on his turn toward second base. He started the season slashing .236/.288/.364 with one home run and eight RBI over 59 plate appearances.