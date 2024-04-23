Alvarez (thumb) underwent surgery on his left thumb Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a torn UCL in his left thumb and he will now officially begin the road to recovery. The Mets said Tuesday that the catcher is expected to miss eight weeks of action while recovering from the surgery, likely sidelining Alvarez until late June. In the meantime, Omar Narvaez and Tomas Nido will continue to split the work behind the plate for New York.