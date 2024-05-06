Alvarez had the stitches removed Monday from his surgically repaired left thumb, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez underwent surgery April 23 to address a torn UCL in the thumb on his glove hand. At the time his surgery was performed, the Mets estimated that Alvarez would need eight weeks to make a full recovery, so he appears unlikely to return from the injured list until around late June. A more precise target date for his return should come into focus once he resumes taking batting practice and performing defensive drills.
