Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed Saturday that Alvarez is undergoing additional testing on his left thumb, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez was diagnosed with a left thumb sprain after undergoing an MRI following Friday's game against the Dodgers. The initial scan didn't reveal any ligament tear or break, but there is concern that there is more to the sprain, and Mendoza noted that Alvarez is expected to miss more than 10 days with the injury. While Alvarez continues to be evaluated, Omar Narvaez will serve as the Mets' top catcher while Tomas Nido fills in as the backup.