Mets' Franklyn Kilome: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kilome was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
The right-hander made his major-league debut in 2020 and surrendered 14 earned runs with a 13:9 K:BB over 11.1 innings. Kilome is set to open the 2021 campaign in the minors.
