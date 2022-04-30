site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Franklyn Kilome: Signs minor-league deal
Kilome signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday.
Kilome made 21 appearances (five starts) for Triple-A Syracuse last year and posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 46 innings. He'll presumably report to Triple-A Rochester and is unlikely to be a significant major-league contributor for the Nationals this year.
