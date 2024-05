Bader went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Bader extended the Mets lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Triston McKenzie, his second long ball of the year and first since April 17. Bader's been swinging the bat well, going 10-for-30 with six RBI in his last eight games. He's slashing .281/.324/.360 with 17 runs scored, 13 RBI and seven stolen bases across 42 games as the Mets' primary center-fielder this season.