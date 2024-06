Bader went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Marlins.

Bader helped New York get off to a fast start, belting a two-run shot in the first inning. He added a single in the eighth inning for just his second multi-hit performance over his past 14 contests. Bader is batting just .216 during that span, though he does have a pair of homers and nine RBI. His slash line sits at .266/.317/.380 on the season.