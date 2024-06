Bader went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The 30-year-old brought home Tyrone Taylor with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning before knocking a two-run double in the sixth. Bader has produced multiple RBI in three straight games, and on the season he carries a .272/.317/.376 slash line with three homers, eight steals, 21 runs and 23 RBI in 55 contests.