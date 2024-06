Bader went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

The center fielder took rookie southpaw DJ Herz deep in the fourth inning to open the scoring on the night. Bader has taken a step forward offensively since mid-May, slashing .281/.328/.474 over his last 20 games with two of his three homers on the season along with three steals, five runs and 13 RBI.